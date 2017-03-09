Residents seek help from city after s...

Residents seek help from city after sewer overflow

Thursday

Maria and Mary O'Tuel stand in front of their home on Brookwood Lane Tuesday holding a letter that says the city of Goldsboro is not liable for the sewer waste that backed up and flooded the house last Tuesday. The waste has contaminated their home, making it unfit to live in and even dangerous to enter without the proper equipment.

