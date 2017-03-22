Residents discuss mentoring youth, crime during town hall
Karena Atkinson, former student at Southern Wayne High School and recent graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, speaks Tuesday at the second town hall style meeting at Resurrection of Goldsboro. Atkinson suggested not just coming together to create and promote youth organizations, but also ways that people in their 20s can be involved in their community.
