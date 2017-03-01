Police identify man charged in Wells Fargo bank robbery

Goldsboro police officers arrested a man a short distance from the Wells Fargo on the corner of East Ash Street and North William Street after he allegedly robbed the bank at gunpoint Wednesday morning. Devon Melvin Williams, 24, of 427 Denmark St., is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

