Police crack down on drunk drivers

Upward of 20 patrol cars stacked alongside the edges of U.S. 70 East and West with signs alerting oncoming drivers to what waited for them up ahead Friday night -- a DWI and traffic violation checkpoint. The Goldsboro Police Department conducted a four hour checkpoint Friday night and into Saturday morning in an effort to crack down on traffic violations and impaired drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.