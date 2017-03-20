Police: Armed robber struck twice inside of 30 minutes
Sheriff's deputies search the parking lot of the Ruby Tuesday on North Park Drive for the person who robbed the restaurant Saturday night. Officials said Monday the one person taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital after the robbery at Ruby Tuesday Saturday night was treated for anxiety.
