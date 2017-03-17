Pikeville police arrest three men for...

Pikeville police arrest three men for trying to cash stolen checks

Pikeville police arrested three men Thursday after they tried to cash stolen checks at the Pikeville BB&T bank, according to a Pikeville police press release. According to the release, Pikeville police officers responded to a call about the three men trying to cash a forged check at the BB&T at 102 E. Main St. around noon on Thursday.

