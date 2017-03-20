Pikeville man charged with stealing T...

Pikeville man charged with stealing TVs from a church

A man is accused of stealing televisions from the Church of Jesus Christ Latter of Day Saints at 1000 Eleventh St., according to police reports. Stephen Anderson, 21, of 308 Railroad St., Pikeville, is charged with felony breaking and entering a place of worship, felony larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

