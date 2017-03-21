Pain behind the masks
"Unmasking Brain Injury" is a traveling display of masks made by brain injury survivors that's on display at the Wayne County Public Library to bring awareness about those living with a brain injury. A traveling display of masks titled "Unmasking Brain Injury," which was made by brain injury survivors, is on display at the Wayne County Public Library.
