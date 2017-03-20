New DHHS secretary visits city
Cherry Hospital CEO Luckey Welsh meets with North Carolina Department of Health Secretary Mandy Cohen at the entrance of Cherry Hospital before touring the facility Friday. The opioid addiction crisis and a shift in how the state pays for Medicaid services are issues facing Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's new secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
