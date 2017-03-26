Mobile medical unit rolls out to help people
Carlos Trevino walked inside the new Bridge to Hope mobile medical clinic Saturday with high blood pressure and an injured arm. What could have been a routine health check, at Fairview Park, resulted in Trevino being connected to a local medical clinic where he can receive consistent medical treatment.
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
