Millions to go to street repairs

More than 100 sections of city roadways will be resurfaced this year and funded through a portion of the $10 million in voter-approved general obligation bonds. City staff plan to secure $5.5 million in bond sales on May 2, and the remaining $4.5 million in 2018, said Kaye Scott, Goldsboro finance director.

