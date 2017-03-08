Metcon honored for 2 school projects -

Engineering News-Record announced the winners of its 2016 National "Best of the Best" Projects and Metcon of Pembroke, along with TA Loving of Greensboro, won "Best Project" in the K-12 Education category for the two new "Energy Positive" middle schools in Goldsboro. The awards honor the best construction projects in the nation, which are judged using five criteria: safety, innovation, teamwork, quality and functionality.

