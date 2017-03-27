Manhunt underway for potentially arme...

Manhunt underway for potentially armed suspect near Rosewood

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office's helicopter unit is visible over the Rosewood community tonight and SWAT is standing by as a manhunt is underway for a potentially armed suspect. "We want to be cautious," he said.

