Manhunt turns up no leads
Outside of a suspicious person report that sent Northwest Elementary School in Pikeville into a soft lockdown Tuesday, authorities developed no new leads in the second day of an ongoing manhunt. As the manhunt enters its third day, officials said the elementary school will continue to operate under a soft lockdown for the first few hours of the school day today.
