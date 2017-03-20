Man loses fingertip in Dudley alterca...

Man loses fingertip in Dudley altercation

By William Holloman From reports A confrontation between a man and a couple outside a Dudley convenience business resulted in jail for the couple, and hospital treatment for the victim, who was pepper sprayed and lost part of his finger.

