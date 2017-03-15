Local teen honored by governor at address
Mackenzie Hinson stands with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Goldsboro Mayor Chuck Allen at Cooper's first State of the State address in Raleigh Monday night. Hinson was recognized for her food pantry and her efforts during Hurricane Matthew.
