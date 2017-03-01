Human Relations Banquet honors groups, individuals
Shirley Edwards walks back to her table after receiving the Individual Award for her services in the community during the Human Relations Banquet at the Goldsboro Event Center. Dillard Middle School Student Mia Richardson, 14, smiles as she shows off her first place trophy for essay during the Human Relations Banquet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC