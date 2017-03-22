Henderson Optimist Club has scholarsh...

Henderson Optimist Club has scholarship-oratorical contest

The Henderson Optimist Club held its annual College Scholarship-Oratorical Contest March 11 in the auditorium at Maria Parham Health. The five students who competed in the contest spoke on the topic, "What the World Gains from Optimism."

