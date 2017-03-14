Goldsboro Police Department promotes four to sergeant
A man is facing nearly 20 felony charges after the Wayne County Sheriff's Office linked him to numerous thefts throughout the county, according to a press release. The release said authorities launched an investigation on January 19 after receiving tips from Crime Stoppers and citizens about stolen property from Wayne and Wilson counties being kept at 103 East Old Fort Road in Pikeville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC