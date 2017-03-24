Friends of Seymour Johnson to hold an...

Friends of Seymour Johnson to hold annual gala Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Nearly 300 people will join together for the 4th annual Friends of Seymour Johnson AFB Gala at the Goldsboro Event Center Saturday. Kate Daniels, president of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, said the gala presents a way for the community to build on the relationship with Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan '17 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC