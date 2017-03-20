Free workshop for forest landowners March 30 at Wayne Community College
The College of Natural Resources at North Carolina State University is providing the "Seeing Forest Products in Standing Forests" landowner workshop on Thursday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free workshop will inform forest landowners how to walk through their forests to better understand what forest products can come from specific types of forests. It is one of just four that will be held across the state.
