Dr. Thomas Walker to be installed as WCC president
Newly appointed president of Wayne Community College Dr. Thomas Walker Jr. talks about his background and plans for his future at the college and in Wayne County. Prior to coming to Wayne County, he had been campus president of the Grand Island campus of Central Community College in Nebraska, where he had been since 2014.
