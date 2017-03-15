Crime of the Week: Information sought...

Crime of the Week: Information sought in CVS armed robbery

On Thursday, March 9, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers of the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the CVS Pharmacy, 2203 Wayne Memorial Drive, in reference to a robbery. One of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded money, while the second suspect walked behind the counter taking the money.

