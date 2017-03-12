Council poised to adopt restrictions ...

Council poised to adopt restrictions on internet sweepstakes parlors

Sunday Mar 12

A tenant space located at 706 E. Ash St. remains vacant after the city denied a permit for an internet sweepstakes business. The Goldsboro City Council is positioned to adopt tighter restrictions for internet sweepstake parlors to regulate future locations in the city.

