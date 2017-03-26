Council approves multiple uses for center
The former W.A. Foster Center could become a future educational site and boxing facility following a Goldsboro City Council decision to allow multiple uses under one roof. The council, which received ownership proposals from three groups in February, was presented with different options for the aging Leslie Street building during its regular meeting Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC