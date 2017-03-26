Community meeting on children April 11
NC Child, Goldsboro Pediatrics, WAGES, and the Partnership for Children of Wayne County invite the public to join them for a community discussion about important issues facing children and families in our community. Specifically, the focus will be on the current debate around health insurance coverage as well as the "bigger picture" issue of economic opportunity in Wayne County and across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
