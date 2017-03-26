Common thread of grief

Tiffany Maddox claps in agreement as Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012, gives a speech during a banquet to raise money for a scholarship in memory of her daughter A'Tiya TiJonna Maddox Saturday at the Dillard Goldsboro Alumni Cultural Center. A common thread of tragedy and grief wove the audience and the keynote speakers together during a banquet at Dillard-Goldsboro Alumni Cultural Center Saturday night.

