Common thread of grief: Trayvon Martin's father speaks during...

Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012, speaks during a scholarship banquet held in memory of A'Tiya Maddox Saturday night. Martin encouraged the Maddox family and any other friends and family of slain victims to continue to seek justice for their loved ones.

