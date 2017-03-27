Common thread of grief: Trayvon Martin's father speaks during...
Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012, speaks during a scholarship banquet held in memory of A'Tiya Maddox Saturday night. Martin encouraged the Maddox family and any other friends and family of slain victims to continue to seek justice for their loved ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC