City pilot program employ youth

1 hr ago

The city of Goldsboro is getting ready to launch a new summer youth employment program that will offer teenagers minimum-wage jobs. The city-funded program, which will be operated out of the Goldsboro Parks and Recreation Department, is expected to spend upwards of $45,000 to hire 28 part-time workers, including 26 youth, two counselors, equipment and supplies.

