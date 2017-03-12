Charges filed in break-in

1 hr ago

Goldsboro police officers arrested a man Tuesday shortly after he allegedly broke into a home on Olivia Lane while people were inside Monday night. According to an incident report, Jerome Donald Ceaser, 43, of 603 Whitted Court, kicked in a side door at 413 Olivia Lane.

