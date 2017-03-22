Boards discuss resources for schools

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Wayne County Commissioner Joe Daughtery discusses textbook availability in Wayne County schools Tuesday during a joint meeting of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners and Wayne County Board of Education. The Wayne County Board of Education Tuesday said it will supply a textbook needs plan to county commissioners, complete with cost estimates, to ensure that all students have textbooks.

