Board asked to focus on Goldsboro High School

Three speakers, including a member of the Goldsboro City Council, Tuesday morning appealed to Wayne County commissioners to focus more attention on the needs of Goldsboro High School. Their pleas included a need for more funding and for the community to come together to address issues at the school.

