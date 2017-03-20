Air Force identifies crew members kil...

Air Force identifies crew members killed in aircraft crash

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Aerotech News And Review

The Air Force on March 16 released the identities of three service members killed the night of March 14 in the crash of a reconnaissance and surveillance plane during a training flight in eastern New Mexico. Cannon Air Force Base officials say the 33-year-old pilot, Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan '17 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC