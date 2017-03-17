A Facebook argument results in stabbing

Quanesha Powell, 23, was stabbed in her left arm, left knee and left shoulder by someone she called "Tootie," the report said. Her injuries only required stitches, but the cut on her left arm was around two inches long, according to the report.

