WCC students earn continuing education scholarship
Three Wayne Community College students were recently awarded State Employees' Credit Union continuing education scholarships. From left, Dr. Gene Smith, SECU local advisory board member and WCC vice president, SECU vice president Sheree Millard and recipients Heather Finch and Deontre Gray, WCC SECU program coordinator Maxine Cooper and WCC associate vice president Renita Dawson.
