Vacant house fire sends one alleged squatter to burn unit

Thursday Feb 2

Firefighters rescued a man from a second-story window Tuesday night after the house he and several other people were in caught fire and became fully engulfed. Goldsboro Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire with one person possibly trapped inside a house at 404 Magnolia St. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

