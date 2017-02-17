Three charged, others sought in Wal-Mart thefts
Three men are charged in recent Wal-Mart theft attempts, but the Goldsboro Police Department is still looking for people involved in two other thefts at the store chain. According to police reports, Joseph Lee Thigpen, 19, of Grifton, and Geoffrey Nathaniel Guldan, 22, of Dunn, were detained by loss prevention personnel for removing anti-theft devices off of electronics Wednesday night.
