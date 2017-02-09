Second Act Communities present design...

Second Act Communities present design for large-scale project in downtown Goldsboro

Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Nearly 60 people were able to get a first look of design possibilities for a mixed residential and commercial property that could become one of the largest-scale projects in downtown Goldsboro in decades. Second Act Communities, a Virginia-based nonprofit, is pursuing development of a four-story building, with the potential of luring the Goldsboro Family YMCA into the first floor.

Goldsboro, NC

