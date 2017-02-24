Road projects to advance
Jim Trogdon, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, speaks to the crowd assembled during the Hot Topics Transportation Luncheon at the Goldsboro Event Center Thursday. N.C. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon Thursday said his top priority is to accelerate highway projects planned over the next three years by spending down $2.1 billion in cash.
