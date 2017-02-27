Revenues up despite U.S. 70 bypass

Excitement last May over the opening of the U.S. 70 Goldsboro Bypass was tempered somewhat by concerns as to how the new highway could adversely impact Wayne County's sales tax revenue. Last week, Wayne County commissioners said they were encouraged by an upward trend in sales tax revenues during August and September of 2016 over the same time period in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.