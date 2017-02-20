Police: Mother and son with shotgun threaten woman's life

Goldsboro police arrested a teenager and his mother Saturday after the two allegedly went to a woman's apartment and pointed a .410 shotgun at her and threatened to kill her. Cody Glenn Best, 17, of 1175 Tram Road, Mount Olive, and Kristy Pruitt Best, 36, of the same address, went to a 27-year-old woman's apartment around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Avenue in an attempt to fight her, the report said.

