Police: Armed robber arrested when he returns to crime scene looking for dropped item

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Goldsboro police say the man who held a cashier at gunpoint as he robbed the Circle K gas station at 2035 U.S. 70 West early Tuesday morning returned to the scene of the crime three hours later. Vanderbilt Carl Lee Johnson, 43, of 2206 Imperial Ave. East, Wilson, is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony second-degree kidnapping.

