Police: 33 rounds fired at house Sunday night
Nearly three dozen bullets were fired at a house at 408 S. Leslie St. Sunday, according to a Goldsboro police report. No injuries were reported, but this is the third time the house has been shot into since Jan. 17, according to police reports.
