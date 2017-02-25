Overall crime rate drops
Goldsboro experienced a 10 percent drop in its overall crime rate in 2016 compared to 2015, according to the Goldsboro Police Department's most recent Uniform Crime Report. Crime data shows the overall number of crimes committed in 2016 was at its lowest point since at least 2011.
