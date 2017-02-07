New beginnings: La Grange Habitat for Humanity home completed
Habitat for Humanity of Goldsboro-Wayne partnered with the State Employees Credit Union Foundation to build a new home here in Lenoir County. "This is our first house in La Grange and our first house in Lenoir County," said Matthew Whittle, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Goldsboro-Wayne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 15
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC