Mount Olive town board race grows crowded early on
Four candidates have announced their intentions to run for the town board even though filing does not begin until July. Barbara R. Kornegay is a candidate for the at-large seat board currently held by Jerry Harper, and Vicky Darden said she will file for the District 1 seat now held by Kenny Talton, who has announced he will not seek re-election.
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
