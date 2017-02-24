Morning wreck sends two women to hospital

A three-car wreck at the corner of Berkeley Boulevard and Graves Drive sent two women to the hospital and backed up the north lane traffic on Berkeley this morning. A woman driving south turned left onto Graves, causing a car to hit her and another car to smash into a utility pole at 8:15 a.m., Goldsboro Police officer Jared Gilstrap said.

