Man tries to steal ice cream sandwich by stuffing it in his pants

A would-be shoplifter allegedly stuffed an ice cream sandwich and ice cream in his pants at an Exxon gas station Monday afternoon. According to a Goldsboro police report, Justin Michael Warner, 29, of 107 Hailey Drive, turned his back to the register and placed a giant ice cream sandwich, Reese's ice cream, a bomber hat, a knit hat and a flap hat in his pants at the gas station, located at 2401 N. William St. Two people approached Warner to confront him about the items in his pants, the report said.

