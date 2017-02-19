Man drives truck into optical center
James Davis, 77, of Goldsboro, said his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas Saturday morning as he parked his pickup in front of Eye 1 Optical at 1717 East Ash Street. No injuries were reported.
