Man charged two days after eluding police
A Goldsboro man faces drug charges after investigators who witnessed him conduct a drug transaction lost sight of him during a foot pursuit Feb. 2, according to a press release. Kenyatta Applewhite, 38, 129 Mill Creek Court, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and no operator's license.
